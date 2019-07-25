DMV offices close during training Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — DMV offices across the state closed for half the day for more employee training.

Workers at some offices turned people away beginning Wednesday morning as employees began their Real ID application processing and customer service training.

One hundred eighty three offices and more than 5,000 employees took part in training.

Officials said the training is meant to help put DMV workers “on the same page” when it comes to handling applications for Real IDs.

In Bakersfield, plenty of people were being served once the DMV office reopened after 1 p.m.

It’s always a good idea to make an appointment to cut down on wait times at the DMV. You can call 1-800-777-0133.