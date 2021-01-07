DMV halts behind-the-wheel driving tests through January

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The DMV has suspended behind-the-wheel driving tests through January because of the pandemic.

Customers with scheduled appointments through Jan. 29 will be notified their tests are postponed, a release said. The DMV will automatically reschedule the tests at a later date.

DMV offices remain open, but the department is encouraging customers to use its online services, expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewal.