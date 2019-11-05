DMV finds data breach exposed Social Security information for around 3,200 people

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that federal agencies were accidentally given access to Social Security information for about 3,200 people.

The department said in a statement that it discovered in August that for at least the past four years, the information was accidentally accessible to seven government entities, including the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General.

The department said the sharing of the information was not due to hacking or the result of private sharing. No additional confidential information was involved in the disclosure, the DMV said.

The DMV said the breach was instead due to a misinterpretation of federal law.

“The release of Social Security information to other government agencies by (the) DMV is permitted only for limited purposes under state and federal law,” the department said. “With respect to the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General, in some cases, (the) DMV disclosed internal status information concerning Social Security number information.”

The department said it has already begun correcting the access error and have implemented new rules for anyone seeking access to Social Security information, such as a review and signoff by DMV Chief Legal Counsel.

“Protection of personal information is important to the DMV, and we have taken additional steps to correct this error, protect this information and reaffirm our serious commitment to protect the privacy rights of all license holders,” the department said.