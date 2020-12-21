DMV extending suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The DMV announced Monday it is extending the suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests through at least Jan. 4 because of COVID-19 concerns.

Customers with scheduled appointments through that date will be notified the tests have been canceled, and the DMV will automatically reschedule them at a later date, according to a news release. In-vehicle testing is required for first-time driver’s license holders and commercial license applicants.

The DMV is encouraging everyone with other transactions to use its online services.