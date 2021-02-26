DMV extending commercial driver’s licenses expiring through May 31

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The state DMV announced Friday it is extending all commercial driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and endorsements expiring through May 31.

It says the extension will allow commercial drivers to focus on delivering essential products and supplies as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The extensions are automatic, and eligible drivers will not receive a new card in the mail.

While DMV offices remain open to the public, the department continues to encourage all customers to use its online services.