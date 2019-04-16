DMV cites five in Bakersfield for misusing disabled person parking placards

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Department of Motor Vehicle investigators cited five people in Bakersfield last month during an enforcement operation targeting people misusing disabled person parking placards.

A total of 31 drivers were contacted during the March 4 operation in Bakersfield, according to the DMV.

Since July 2018, DMV investigators have verified 14,958 disabled person parking placards statewide and found 1,379 being misused.