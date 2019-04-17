DMV busts 5 people misusing disabled parking placards in Bakersfield

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Department of Motor Vehicles continues to hand out citations to drivers who misuse disabled parking placards.

Investigators were out last month looking for violators and found some in Bakersfield.

On March 4, the DMV says they contacted 31 drivers and issued five citations.

Offenders face fines ranging from $250 to $1,000.

The DMV says it holds as many as two dozen enforcement operations monthly around the state.

The DMV says they caught 131 people during 19 operations in March.