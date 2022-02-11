District comments on Stonecreek Junior High protests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Panama-Buena Vista Union School District officials on Friday released a statement addressing walkouts by students at Stonecreek Junior High in protest of alleged sexual harassment.

The walkouts happened on consecutive days earlier this week after students apparently became fed up over no action taken against a student who allegedly harassed female students, according to multiple reports.

District spokeswoman Kelsey Brackett said the district takes the allegations and the physical and emotional safety of its students very seriously. An investigation is ongoing.

“This investigation involves minors and is confidential with only the parents of said minors involved as all students have the right to privacy,” Brackett said. “As with these types of situations, people not involved are not privy to all the facts of the investigation. As always, it is important for all students to report any unsafe situation or condition to administration along with focusing on their education first and foremost.”