BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s Officer is reviewing the suspicious death of two-year-old Ezekiel Rivera who died on June 5.

According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 call came in for a child who had possibly overdosed on Fentanyl at a home on Sentido Drive in east Bakersfield, near Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The cause of death is still pending at the Kern County Coroner’s Office, but the family of Ezekiel Rivera says the boy died of a fentanyl overdose, according to a wrongful death claim.

A vigil in Ezekiel Rivera’s memory will be held Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Liberty Bell in downtown Bakersfield.