District Attorney’s Office holding domestic violence awareness event on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s Office is holding a brief ceremony Friday in downtown Bakersfield that will serve as a rededication of their efforts to address domestic violence in our community.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. in front of the Family Justice Center, located at 2101 Oak St., next to Beach Park.

The DA’s office says they want to support victims of domestic violence by having resources available for those suffering from the cycle of violence that is so common in domestic violence situations.