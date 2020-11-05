District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announces new DA Chief Investigator

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer and District Attorney Bureau of Investigations Chief Lyle Martin announced Chief Martin’s planned conclusion of his role as Chief Investigator on Wednesday. DA Bureau of Investigations Lieutenant Jared Kadel will assume the responsibilities of Chief Investigator next week, according to the DA’s office.

Lt. Kadel has 22 years of law enforcement experience in Kern County, during which he has served in nearly every role of the Bureau of Investigations’ purview, including conducting investigations for homicide, gang, prison, and financial crimes, according to a news release. Promoted to Lieutenant in 2017, Kadel has substantial administrative experience, including the opportunity to work closely with Chief Martin during the past year.

Lt. Jared Kadel will assume his responsibilities as acting Chief of Investigations for the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations on Monday, Nov. 9.