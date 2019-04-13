Distinguished Young Women encourages community involvement and self-empowerment
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Distinguished Young Women encourages high school junior to get involved in their community while empowering themselves.
On Friday night at the Rio Bravo Greeley Auditorium nine local ladies brought their talents.
The Class of 2019 Participants were:
Alexys Cruz, Frontier High School
Khushali Desai, Stockdale High School
Terran Fielder, Stockdale High School
Ella Goens, Inspire Charter School
Jasmine Kurian, Liberty High School
Luz Meza, Golden Valley High School
Allison Nelson, East Bakersfield High School
Annaliese Spielman, Liberty High School
Emma Taber, Independence High School
The girls competed in categories including scholastics, fitness, talent, self expression and interview skills.
And, the win went to Jasmine Kurian and Ella Goens. The two will go on to represent Bakersfield at State Competitions in July.
The lucky lady named the Distinguished Young Women of California will receive a cash scholarship.
And, 17's Maddie Janssen emceed the event.
