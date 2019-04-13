Local News

Distinguished Young Women encourages community involvement and self-empowerment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Distinguished Young Women encourages high school junior to get involved in their community while empowering themselves.

On Friday night at the Rio Bravo Greeley Auditorium nine local ladies brought their talents.

The Class of 2019 Participants were:

Alexys Cruz, Frontier High School

Khushali Desai, Stockdale High School

Terran Fielder, Stockdale High School

Ella Goens, Inspire Charter School

Jasmine Kurian, Liberty High School

Luz Meza, Golden Valley High School

Allison Nelson, East Bakersfield High School

Annaliese Spielman, Liberty High School

Emma Taber, Independence High School

The girls competed in categories including scholastics, fitness, talent, self expression and interview skills.

And, the win went to Jasmine Kurian and Ella Goens. The two will go on to represent Bakersfield at State Competitions in July.

The lucky lady named the Distinguished Young Women of California will receive a cash scholarship.

And, 17's Maddie Janssen emceed the event.

    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

