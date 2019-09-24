Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride holding press conference Wednesday, ride takes place Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Motorcyclists wearing their most “distinguished” fashions will bring their vintage motorcycles to Cafe Smitten Wednesday morning for a press conference regarding the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride this weekend.

The ride is held to promote men’s health screenings and mental health awareness. More than 125,000 riders worldwide will participate in an effort to raise $7 million for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health initiatives on behalf of the Movember Foundation.

“Although this is a worldwide effort to encourage men to pay attention to their health — both physical and mental — we love that the close-knit Bakersfield community of motorcycle riders is making it their own,” said David Hostetter, chairman of the Bakersfield ride.

Local riders will be at Cafe Smitten at 9 a.m. Wednesday for a press conference.

The ride takes place Sunday and begins at Cafe Smitten at 909 18th St.

Registration is at 9 a.m., with the ride starting at 10 a.m.

The route goes through city streets and ends at Lengthwise Brewery in southwest Bakersfield where there will be raffle prizes awarded and announcements for “Best Mustache,” “Best Motorcycle” and more.