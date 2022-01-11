Distemper outbreak causes Bakersfield Animal Care Center to euthanize 100 dogs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center announced Tuesday it will temporarily stop taking in dogs due to a distemper outbreak effective immediately in order to reduce its current shelter population and get the outbreak under control.

CBACC is currently beyond its capacity holding 221 dogs, according to a news release.

Officials from CBACC said over the past two months since the outbreak started, they have had to euthanize 100 dogs so far.

CBACC said the stoppage comes under guidance from Dr. Sandra Newbury, the Director of the University of Wisconsin Shelter Medicine Program, who it is currently working with on a distemper response plan.

Distemper is a highly contagious and incurable disease in domestic dogs and other animals. Symptoms include fever, coughing, vomiting, diarrhea and lethargy, and can sometimes be fatal.

CBACC advises not to take in stray dogs and to keep your dog up to date on its vaccines.