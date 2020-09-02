Distant wildfires throw smoke into San Joaquin Valley

Even from ten counties away, massive northern California wildfires could be affecting your health.

Smoke from these blazes can make healthy people sick, but they’re especially dangerous for those with underlying heart or lung conditions.

Anthony Presto is the Public Information Officer for the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. He says Kern County is especially vulnerable to smoke during wildfire season, a time known for innumerable blazes.

“We are shaped like a bowl, obviously we have mountains almost completely surrounding us,” he said. “So whatever you pour into that bowl kind of stays there until a nice storm washes it away. “

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District offers tools to help you find out if the air quality is safe. But don’t forget to follow your nose.

“If you can smell smoke, you’re breathing smoke. It’s really that simple,” Presto said.

Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed thinks there’s only one foolproof way to stay safe from the smoke.

“Try to limit the number of minute or hours you spend outside,” he said. If you go outside during this time this ozone is right around your neck, all these toxic gases. So you’re inhaling that.”

Today air in Kern County is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Experts advise those with heart or lung conditions to stay indoors when possible.