Dispose of e-waste and get a COVID-19 vaccine in one stop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical and the Westchester Kiwanis Club is teaming up to host an event where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine and dispose of your e-waste at in the same place.

The event will take place at the Kern Medical Columbus Clinic at 1111 Columbus Street on Nov. 20.

You can dispose of your e-waste in the parking lot of the clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Excepted items include: phones, iPads, laptops, desktops, servers, switches, routers, flat screen monitors, printers, uninterruptible power supplies , laptops, batteries, cables, hard drives, keyboards, computer mice, and IT devices.

If you need a hard drive destroyed there will be a $10 charge.

Meanwhile, inside of the clinic you will be able to get you first, second, or booster (for those who qualify based on CDC guidelines) COVID-19 vaccinations. Vaccines are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Children from 5-11 years old will need a parent present in order to be vaccinated and children 12-18 must have completed a parent consent form.

You can register ahead of time for a COVID-19 vaccine online or by phone at 661-326-5512.