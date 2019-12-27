Breaking News
Disneyland stops selling tickets temporarily from overcrowding

Local News

by: KUTV

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KUTV) — The management of Disneyland has stopped selling tickets to the public and shut the gates Friday because of overcrowding.

A social media post on Twitter announced the temporary freeze on ticket sales as of 11:40 a.m. to visitors who want to experience California’s popular holiday destination.

The tweet also stated that Disney California Adventure Park tickets remain available.

No updates have been provided on when ticket sales to Disneyland will resume.

