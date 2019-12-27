Disneyland stops selling tickets temporarily from overcrowding

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KUTV) — The management of Disneyland has stopped selling tickets to the public and shut the gates Friday because of overcrowding.

A social media post on Twitter announced the temporary freeze on ticket sales as of 11:40 a.m. to visitors who want to experience California’s popular holiday destination.

The tweet also stated that Disney California Adventure Park tickets remain available.

PARKS UPDATE: We have temporarily stopped selling tickets to Disneyland Park. As of 11:40 am, Disney California Adventure Park tickets remain available. Updates to follow. — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) December 27, 2019

No updates have been provided on when ticket sales to Disneyland will resume.