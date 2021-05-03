‘Disney Princess — The Concert’ coming to Bakersfield in February

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Disney Concerts’ live show “Disney Princess — The Concert” will be making a stop in Bakersfield in February.

A nationwide tour will come to Bakersfield for a show on Feb. 15 at the Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center, located at 900 Truxtun Ave. Broadway stars will be performing Disney’s iconic songs while dressed up as princesses including Belle, Cinderella and Jasmine. Animations and other visuals will accompany the music.

Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters for the concert.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday and will range from $35 to $75. For more information, visit DisneyPrincessConcert.com.