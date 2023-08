BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Disney Plus has followed in Netflix’s footsteps by being the latest streaming service to crack down on password sharing.

If you are using someone else’s Disney Plus account, you can expect to get kicked-off later this year.

The company said they are researching for ways to stop its subscribers from sharing account passwords. The move comes as Disney and other streaming services continue to look for ways of making streaming platforms more profitable.