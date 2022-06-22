BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Disney on Ice is coming to the Mechanics Bank Arena this October and presenting the show ‘Find your Hero,’ according to a press release by the Mechanics Bank Arena.

The show will be presented from Oct. 28 through the 30, the release says. The Disney Characters will take audience members on heroic adventures that are filled with action.

This show will feature innovative lighting, special effects, neat costumes and set designs, the release said.

The release says, preferred customers can purchase advance tickets starting today and the general public can purchase their tickets starting May 24. You can still sign up to become a preferred customer by going to the Disney on Ice website.

Visit the Disney on Ice website for more information. Visit the AXS website to purchase tickets.