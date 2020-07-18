Disney fan with Down syndrome celebrates birthday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A special birthday drive-by parade was held Friday for a man with Down syndrome who normally celebrates at the “Happiest Place on Earth.” Jim Persinger was born on July 17, 1955, which is the same day Disneyland opened its doors for the first time. He has gone to Disneyland for his birthday almost every year for that reason, except this one because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jim Persinger celebrates his birthday at Disneyland with his family. Photo courtesy of Pam Mowry.

Jim is living with Down syndrome and doesn’t understand why he couldn’t celebrate at Disneyland like he does every year, so his family and friends stepped in to help. They threw him a Disney themed drive-by birthday party to show him their love.

“I just wanted something he could have, a memory, hopefully something he can have,” said Jim’s sister Pam Mowry.