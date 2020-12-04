Dish Network lawsuit over illegal telemarketing calls settles for $210 million

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2011, file photo, Dish Network satellite dishes are shown at an apartment complex in Palo Alto, Calif. U.S. regulators are approving T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion takeover of rival Sprint, despite fears of higher prices and job cuts. The approval on Friday, July 26, 2019, by the Justice Department and five state attorneys general comes after Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to conditions that would set up satellite-TV provider Dish as a fourth wireless company, so the number of major U.S. providers remains at four. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — A multistate lawsuit brought against Dish Network over millions of illegal phone calls the company made to sell and promote its services has settled for $210 million.

The settlement was announced Friday by state Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who said California will receive $39.9 million under the agreement. Becerra referenced a 2017 district court ruling that found Dish violated telemarketing laws through calls that included unwanted robocalls to thousands of people registered on the Do Not Call registry.

“Unwanted telemarketing calls are a nuisance and can be an illegal invasion of privacy,” he said. “Californians have the power to join the Do Not Call list to avoid harassing calls. Unfortunately, Dish Network flouted the rules and now they will pay.”

California, North Carolina, Ohio, Illinois and the federal government brought the suit against Dish in 2009. The district court ruling awarded plaintiffs $280 million, but Dish appealed the judgment.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit upheld the judgment but lowered the damages and penalties that had been awarded. The parties reached an agreement on the remaining money to be paid out, Becerra said.

The judgment included an injunction requiring Dish to demonstrate its compliance with telemarketing rules.