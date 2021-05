BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair Board is scheduled to discuss whether to cancel the fair at tonight’s meeting.

The board has already decided that the fair will move forward with an in-person livestock show this year, but at an earlier meeting Kern County Fair CEO Mike Olcott said there were worries not enough people will be inoculated to justify opening the fair to the public.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m.