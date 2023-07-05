BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is offering a low cost way to cool down this Thursday. Community pools around town are lowering prices for Discount Day on July 6.

Pools will be available from 1 p.m. through 3:30 p.m. free to enter or for $3 at one of them.

Martin Luther King Jr. located at 1000 S. Owens St. – Free Admission

Jefferson Park located at 801 Bernard St. – Free Admission

Silver Creek Park located at 7011 Harris Rd. – Free Admission

McMurtrey Aquatic Center, located at 1325 Q St. Suite 200 – $3 Admission

Local authorities would much prefer you spend your day at a pool instead of testing the Kern River. You can also spend part of the day at a Bakersfield spray park.

There are ways to stay cool at home. Cover windows during the day and avoid using the oven to decrease rising house temperature.

Keeping hydrated is always important as well. Click on the link to learn of other ways to cool down during summer.