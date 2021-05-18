Disappointed in Kern County Fair decision? Mid-State Fair, Big Fresno Fair still on

(KGET) — The Kern County Fair may be postponed this year, but there is still a chance to enjoy some fair fun throughout the state.

The Mid-State Fair is scheduled to go on as planned at the Paso Robles Event Center July 21 through Aug. 1. Organizers say you can expect animals, live performances, carnival rides, exhibits and food. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

The Big Fresno Fair is also still happening from Oct. 6 through Oct. 17 at the Fresno Fairgrounds. Organizers say the fair will have modifications in place and final details are still being worked out. They will be accepting exhibitor and entertainer applications beginning in June.