Disabled dog receives wheelchair

One lucky dog received a gift to get him back on his feet. Franklin was around 6 months old when UC Davis vets say he sustained injuries consistent with jumping or being thrown from a moving car. The team first amputated one front leg, but later determined the other front leg would need to go as well. The animal rescue Marley’s Mutts took care of Franklin until he could be fostered.

Now in the home of Mark Fox and Tricia Sasaki, the one-year-old hops and scoots around on his chest with his foster brothers, until this week.

As part of pet wellness company King Kanine’s Dogs Rock and Roll program, Franklin was able to receive a brand new set of custom K-9 Cart wheels to get around.

“With this cart, it’s going to help a lot with his spine and keep him more aligned,” said Fox. “When he walks around on his chest he’s bent in a very awkward position. Obviously that’s not healthy for him in the long run.”

“It’s amazing watching him run and play without the wheelchair, but it’s even more amazing seeing him take to the wheelchair,” said King Kanine CEO Jeff Riman. “Our hope is that he’s going to have this mobility that he didn’t have previously.”

Franklin is available for adoption at marleysmutts.org.