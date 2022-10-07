BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coming Tuesday night to Buck Owens’s Crystal Palace, one of the nation’s best-loved country-folk-rock-bluegrass outfits, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

The band, now in its seventh decade of existence, features two founding members – drummer-guitarist Jimmie Fadden and longtime frontman Jeff Hanna and Jaime Hanna, Jeff Hanna’s son.

Jeff Hanna spoke with KGET about the band’s just-released, Covid-delayed Bob Dylan tribute album, called “Dirt Does Dylan,” and what it’s been like to be back out on stage after a long, pandemic-forced absence.

“Live music is a communal experience,” Hanna said. “We just love it. And I don’t think we’ve ever felt the positive energy from crowds the way we have the last year and a half. I mean, it’s been astounding.”

He said fans can expect to hear all the band’s classics, as well as songs from the new tribute album.

“‘Mr. Bojangles’ and ‘Fishin’ in the Dark,’ those are like – we cannot get out of the building without playing,” he said. “And then a healthy does of the Bob Dylan tribute, and some of bluegrass stuff from ‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken.'”

Jeff Hanna says he’s not sure if Bob Dylan has heard the band’s “Dirt Does Dylan,” a compilation of 10 Dylan covers, but he’s reasonably confident the folk icon would approve.

Tuesday’s show is yet another in Rick Kreiser’s Guitar Masters series.