BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person suffered major injuries after crashing a bike into a brick wall Monday afternoon in Oildale, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at around 2:39 p.m. in the area of Norris Road and Diane Drive. A person on a dirt bike reportedly hit a brick wall at high speed, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.