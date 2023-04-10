BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man riding a dirt bike suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Sunday in south Bakersfield, according to police.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the crash happened on Balboa Drive, just north of Emery Avenue at around 5:35 p.m. Sunday.

The man was riding a 65-cc dirt bike southbound on Balboa Drive at high speeds when he “became separated from his motorcycle” and crashed into a parked vehicle, according to police investigators. The dirt bike rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, police said in a statement.

The man was taken to a hospital with severe injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation and alcohol or drugs did not appear to be factors in the crash, officials said.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.