Dinner planned to benefit local nonprofit fighting childhood cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A dinner with live music and a raffle will be held July 31 with proceeds going toward a local nonprofit — run by a Bakersfield teen — fighting childhood cancer.

“The Gold and Black Benefit” will be hosted 5 p.m. at Elements Venue and Banquet Centre, according to a news release from GG the Warrior Foundation. Tickets are $40, with cocktails and raffle tickets available for an additional fee.

There will be a taco station with rice, beans, salad and fixings. The event is all ages, and anyone over 6 must have a ticket.

The foundation is run by Giselle Guerrero, also known as GG the Warrior, a leukemia survivor who has provided donations of food, gas or store gift cards to families who have a loved one with leukemia.

Click here for tickets and table reservations. Those interested in donating or becoming an event sponsor are asked to call Claudia Guerrero at 661-747-4041.