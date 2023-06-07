BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve been on the hunt to try new cuisine around town, a week-long culinary celebration coming to downtown Bakersfield awaits you.

Whether you’re a local or new resident to Kern County, “Dine and Discover” offers a chance to taste various fixed price menus crafted by local restaurants.

Organizers, of the restaurant week celebration event said guests will have the opportunity to explore the hand-picked selection of restaurants and bars to visit throughout the week of June 11 to June 17 in the heart of downtown. The event is organized by the Innovation Lab by The Hub of Bakersfield.

Some of this year’s restaurants include: Cafe Smitten, Radio Sandwich, Locale Farm to Table, Mama Roomba, The Botanist and many more. Each of these eateries will have carefully curated menu items ranging from $25-35 for lunch, $40-60 for dinner and $18-35 for drinks flights and tastings, organizers said in a news release.

“Each restaurant week menu offers a unique glimpse into the creative vision and distinct flavors of each participating establishment,” according to Innovation Lab graduate Brittni Brewer.

For a full list of restaurants, visit the Hub of Bakersfield website.