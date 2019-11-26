Dignity Health’s new sports complex plan to include education, e-sports, theater and dance

On Monday, 17 News got a first look inside Dignity Health’s brand new sports complex and it is so much more than just that.

The complex has multiple basketball and volleyball courts, along with indoor soccer and other sports. It will also host dance and theatre programs, local events, and serve as an education center.

This place will be managed by Gameday Sports Academy, founded by Bakersfield’s own pro basketball player, Kyle Shiloh.

“Even kids that don’t play sports just to have an outlet to grow, and develop, learn, have a good time, stay active,” said Shiloh. “Because they don’t have many outlets at this point so this place will be great for the community in general.”

Shiloh said growing up, he had to travel to Los Angeles for training, and the sports complex could help talented local athletes stay in Kern County.

It’s mainly funded privately and by community sponsors, and Shiloh mentioned they are welcoming more sponsors to support the complex.

The sports complex takes over the old track house building on gilmore avenue, just off Buck Owens Boulevard.

It officially opens in December.