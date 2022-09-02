BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — Dignity Health and Health Net will be partnering to offer free mammogram screenings and flu vaccines in East Bakersfield on Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to Dignity.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among U.S. women and is the second leading cause of death among women after lung cancer, according to Dignity Health.

The free screening will be held at Ramon Garza Elementary School located on Center Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Women must be over 40 years old and have never received a mammogram or have not had a mammogram in more than 12 months and are uninsured, according to Dignity Health.

Flu shots will also be available to the general public from 1 to 3:00 p.m.

Organizers say mammograms are by appointment only and space will be limited. Anyone interested in the free screening and vaccination are asked to call or text the Dignity Health Community Wellness Program at 661-323-3238.