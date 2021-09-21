Dignity Health to offer free mammogram screenings on Oct. 1 for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Free screening mammograms will be offered for Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Friday, Oct. 1.

The health event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ramon Garza Elementary School, located at 2901 Center St. Dignity Health Mercy & Memorial Hospital, in partnership with Alinea Medical, Omni Family

Health and Bakersfield City School District are putting on the event. They will also be offering free health screenings and flu shots.

When it comes to breast cancer, health experts say early detection is key. Early detection includes doing monthly breast self-exams and scheduling your yearly mammogram.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 661-323-3238.