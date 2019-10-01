Dignity Health to hold free drive-thru flu clinic

As September ends, flu season is nearly back and it’s time for many to get their flu shot.

The Centers for Disease Control recommend getting the shot by the end of October. Changes were made for this year’s vaccine to match four different flu viruses expected to be strong this season.

Dignity Health will hold free, drive-thru flu clinics for adults starting Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Tuesday’s clinic takes place at Mercy Southwest at 400 Old River Road from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A second flu clinic takes place Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon at Mercy Hospital on 16th and D streets.