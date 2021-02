BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health has planned a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic in the Mercado Latino parking lot.

The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. It’s free, organizers said, and those who attend will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 upon arrival and must wear face coverings.

Only those 18 or older will be vaccinated. Mercado Latino is located at 2105 Edison Highway, and participants are asked to use the south Chamberlain Avenue entrance.