Dignity Health to build new health care center across from Memorial Hospital

Dignity Health will break ground on a new health care center and medical office building across from Memorial Hospital tomorrow.

A ceremony will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Memorial Hospital visitor parking lot across from the hospital at 420 34th Street.

The new three-story, 90,000-square-foot building will include two floors of physician offices and outpatient services provided by Clinica Sierra Vista. The facility will also serve as administrative offices for some Memorial Hospital departments.

Construction is expected to take nearly two years to be finished, according to Dignity Health.