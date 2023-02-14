

BAKERSFIELD. Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health today announced a $5.5 million donation meant to advance specialty and acute care services in the city’s rapidly expanding Westside.

The $5.5 million gift is one of the largest donations in Mercy Hospital’s history and was made by Tom Hardt and the Hardt Foundation.

In recognition of the transformational gift, the new four-story, 106-bed patient care tower at Mercy Hospital Southwest will be named in honor of Tom Hardt, and once completed, it will include a new 24-room intensive care unit, 18 neonatal ICU rooms, six state-of-the-art operating rooms and more.

As part of the tower expansion project, the hospital plans to hire more physicians, specialists, nurses and other staff, creating hundreds of new jobs in the area.