BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health and Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue are partnering to have certified therapy dogs comfort patients, visitors and staff at Dignity’s three Bakersfield hospitals.

Marley’s Mutts founder Zach Skow said the dogs he has saved will be of service to more people than ever before. The program starts this month.

“The human-animal bond can heal us and we are excited to bring our furry healers and their pawsitive energy to Dignity Health,” he said in a news release.