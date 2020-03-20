Dignity Health offering free ‘virtual urgent care’ to those with COVID-19 symptoms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health on Friday announced it is offering free virtual urgent care visits for people experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 such as low-grade fever, coughing or shortness of breath.

The Virtual Care Anywhere platform can be accessed by visiting www.dignityhealth.org/virtualcareanywhere, downloading the app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store or calling 855-356-8053 and using the coupon code COVID19.

The platform allows people to be seen without putting other patients or staff at risk, Dignity Health officials said.

Additionally, a triage tent has been set up outside Memorial Hospital and tents will open as needed at Mercy Hospital Downtown and Southwest.

For more information, go to dignityhealth.org/memorial/covid or, for the latest visitor guidelines, go to dignityhealth.org/mercybakersfield/covid.