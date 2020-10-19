Dignity Health offering several flu shot clinics

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health is offering several flu shot clinics in Bakersfield as well as one in Tehachapi.

Appointments should be scheduled online ahead of time. Walk-ins are available for pediatric patients only, according to Dignity Health. Here is the full list of available clinics:

Bakersfield

3838 San Dimas St., Building A, Suite 200: Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday from 9:30-11:30 a.m., 1:30-3:30 p.m.

9500 Stockdale Hwy., Suite 103: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

9500 Stockdale Hwy., Suite 200/201: Wednesday from 1-4:30 p.m., Thursday from 1-4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

9500 Stockdale Hwy, Suite 203: Monday, Wednesday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (for pediatric patients and adults)

Tehachapi