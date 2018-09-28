Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you haven't gotten your flu shot yet, there's a quick and free chance to do it next week.

Dignity Health hospitals are offering free drive thru clinics.

The first is being held at Mercy Hospital Southwest on Shanley Court in Bakersfield from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Vaccines are first-come, first-serve.

Full list of flu vaccine clinics:

Thursday, October 4, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mercy Hospital Southwest - 551 Shanley Court., Bakersfield, CA

Behind the friends of Mercy Building

Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Mercy Hospital Downtown - 1919 16th St., Bakersfield, Ca

16th & D St.

Monday, October 8, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Memorial Hospital - 420 34th St., Bakersfield, CA

Parking lot next to Human Resources building