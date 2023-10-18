BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals are set to host multiple free drive-thru flu clinics in the Bakersfield and Buttonwillow areas.

Health officials say the United States is expected to have an early flu season, and flu vaccination is recommended for most officials.

Flu vaccination may reduce the risk of infection, severe illness, hospitalization and death, according to health officials.

To receive the vaccination at one of the sites set up by local hospitals you must be 18 years old or older.

The flu vaccination clinics will be located at:

Greenfield Family Resources Center at 5400 Monitor St. on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Buttonwillow Recreation Parking Lot at 556 Milo Ave. on Friday, Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Calvary Church at 4040 Niles St. on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mercado Latino at 2105 Edison Highway from 2 to 4 p.m.

At the vaccination clinics, only people receiving a flu vaccine should be in the vehicle.