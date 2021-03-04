Dignity Health Mercy & Memorial Hospitals encourage wearing blue Friday for colorectal cancer awareness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals have joined health providers across the country in honoring Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month to shed light on a type of cancer that is often overlooked and undiscussed.

Colorectal cancer—cancer of the colon and rectum—is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States for both men and women combined. Nearly 130,000 people are diagnosed, and about 50,000 succumb to the disease, each year said a press release from the hospital.

“The good news is that, if caught early, colorectal cancers are highly treatable with good prognosis. This makes screening for colorectal cancers that much more important,” says Dr. Lorenc Malellari, colorectal surgeon at Dignity Health – Mercy & Memorial Hospitals in a press release.

Friday, March 5 is National Wear Blue Day to awareness of colorectal cancer in men & women.