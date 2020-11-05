Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals hosting free flu clinics

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. According to a study released on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, flu vaccines for years were close to 60% effective against the flu strain that caused the most lab-confirmed illnesses last winter, but it proved only 31% effective last season. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals will host additional free drive-thru flu clinics this week. The hospitals are partnering with the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, who will be providing free community COVID-19 testing at the Arvin and Lamont clinics.

Residents must be 18 years or older and vaccinations will be given on a first come, first serve basis.

Dates, locations, and times include:

Bakersfield — Friday, Nov. 6, Canyon Hills Church 7001 Auburn Street (In the parking lot) from 1pm to 4pm

Lamont — Monday, Nov. 9, Bear Mountain Recreation Center 10300 San Diego St. (In the parking lot) from 1pm to 4pm **Free COVID-19 Testing**

Arvin — Tuesday, Nov. 10, Di Giorgio Park (On the corner of Haven Dr. & S Hill St.) (In the parking lot) from 1pm to 4pm**Free COVID-19 Testing**

Shafter — Thursday, Nov. 12 Shafter Aquatic Center 269 Poso Ave. from 1pm to 4pm

Bakersfield — Monday, Nov. 16 Valley Bible Fellowship Church (In parking lot) 2300 E. Brundage Lane from 1pm to 4pm

To help ensure the safe delivery of the vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospitals ask that attendees follow these guidelines:

 If you suspect or confirm you have COVID-19, please do not attend the clinic.

 All individuals will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 upon arrival at the clinic.

 The flu vaccine will not be administered to individuals with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, regardless of whether you have symptoms.

 Your vehicle should only have individuals who will be receiving the flu vaccine.

 All individuals in the vehicle must wear face coverings.

 The flu vaccine will only be administered to adults 18 years and older.

To schedule an interview with clinic organizers or an infection control specialist at Dignity Health, contact Jessica Neeley at jessica.neeley@dignityhealth.org.