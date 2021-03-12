Dignity Health Memorial Hospital nurse manager Kimberly Sandoval named Woman of the Year for 34th Assembly District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State Assemblymember Vince Fong was in Bakersfield Friday to honor a local nurse he says was integral to the COVID-19 response in Bakersfield.

Kimberly Sandoval was named the 34th Assembly District’s 2021 Woman of the Year. Sandoval is a nurse manager for Dignity Health Memorial Hospital.

“[Sandoval] set up the COVID unit here at the hospital. She contracted COVID, recovered, came back to take care of her patients, trained 120 nurses here to take care of the COVID patients here at the hospital,” Fong said. “As a working single mom, as someone who’s going through school, she does that, she has a tremendous story.”

Sandoval will soon join other remarkable women from across California in a larger ceremony Monday. Previously, that ceremony would be at the state Capitol, but because of the pandemic it will be virtual this year.