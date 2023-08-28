BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health Memorial Hospital celebrated the kick-off of the building phase of a new pediatric surgical suites project on Friday.

More than $17 million will be invested in the expansion of the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Memorial Hospital. The project includes two dedicated pediatric surgical suites, 5,000 square feet of additional treatment space, funding for two new pediatric surgeons and more.

The expansion of the Lauren Small Children’s Center was made possible in part by a $2 million donation from the family of Ken Small. Small passed away a week ago at the age of 80.

Small’s son, Kevin Small, was at the groundbreaking on Friday and talked about how important it is for their family to help the tiniest patients in Kern County.

“This is truly going to be one of our legacies from our family to the people in Kern County and the children of Kern County,” Small said. “I remember when we made the initial contribution and finally had a grand opening, the second patient to be admitted to the children’s hospital was a child of an employee that worked for us. I remember telling my dad just how special this was. He gave me a big hug and said, ‘It’s all about giving, and we are not going to be remembered by what we achieve in life, we are going to be remembered by the legacy we leave.'”

Construction is expected to be completed in the spring of 2025.