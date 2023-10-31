BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — October is First Responder Month, and the students at Dignity Health Learning Center celebrated with first responders on Tuesday.

Representatives from California Highway Patrol, Bakersfield Fire Department, Cal-State Towing Company and Hall Ambulance brought their trucks and the equipment they use and spoke to the students.

Nora Garza, who manages the Learning and Outreach Centers for Mercy Memorial Hospitals, said the kids asked lots of questions.

“Today we’re celebrating First Responders Month,” said Garza. “We have our students getting to know our first responders, what they do, the importance of their role and just acknowledging them and thanking them for being so brave for being first on the scene anytime we need them.”

Dignity Health Learning Center offers afterschool programs, homework clubs and more to local students. For more information, visit their website.