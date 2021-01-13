Dignity Health initiative helping residents enroll in or renew health insurance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health Bakersfield is offering a free service to help residents enroll in or renew their health insurance.

The Community Health Initiative of Kern County helps submit new applications for Medi-Cal or Covered California, choose a health plan and physician and resolve eligibility issues, among other things, said a release from Dignity Health. Covered California’s open enrollment ends Jan. 31, and all Californians are required to have health coverage or face a possible penalty on state taxes.

The CHI team can be reached Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will also be available this Saturday and Saturday, Jan. 30. For questions or to get help with enrollment, call 661-632-5018.