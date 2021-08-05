Dignity Health hosting drive-thru ‘Back to School Fair’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A drive-thru “Back to School Fair” will be hosted by Dignity Health’s Learning and Outreach Centers with free backpacks and school supplies.

Families also will receive assistance with Medi-Cal enrollment or renewal and health information, according to a Dignity Health news release. Children must be present to receive school supplies.

The event will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Dignity Health Outreach Center at 1102 S. Robinson St.

For more information, call 661-325-2995.